India v Australia: Renshaw laughs off Kohli's 'toilet' sledge

Young Australian opener Matt Renshaw has belied his age with the way he has batted so far on the tour of India and on Sunday, he was equally impressive in negotiating the constant sledging from Virat Kohli. BENGALURU: Young Australian opener Matt Renshaw has belied his age with the way he has batted so far on the tour of India and on Sunday, he was equally impressive in negotiating the constant sledging from Virat Kohli .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.