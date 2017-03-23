Harrison Ford says he was distracted ...

Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he flew over plane

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Albany Times Union

In this December 10, 2015 file photo, Harrison Ford greets fans during a Star Wars fan event in Sydney, Australia. Ford told an air traffic controller he was distracted and concerned about turbulence from another aircraft when he mistakenly landed his small plane on a taxiway at a Southern California airport in Feb. 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he fl... Sat visitor 2
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Fri Phil 1
News Every child to get a landfill Android tablet un... Mar 23 Leah McLaren 1
News Do breast-fed baby boys grow into better students? (Dec '10) Mar 18 Ann Jackson 19
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar 15 Texxy 1
News NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ... Mar 11 Solarman 1
News Punchbowl students pressured to conform to Isla... Mar 9 sameold 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,719 • Total comments across all topics: 279,830,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC