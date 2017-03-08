Greg Gibbins stabbed to death while escorting woman to safety, court hears
A man who was fatally stabbed just minutes after leaving a music festival was escorting a young woman who had been verbally abused outside a Central Coast pizza shop, a Sydney murder trial has heard. Opening the crown case on Wednesday, prosecutor Huw Baker told the NSW Supreme Court jury that Gregory Gibbins was killed after an altercation outside the Toukley shop on April 5, 2015.
