Grandfather joins fight to save 'hero...

Grandfather joins fight to save 'hero' dog

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: NEWS.com.au

THE grandfather of two boys whose mother allegedly tried to drown them in the Murray River is among thousands of people campaigning to have the dog who "saved" the eldest boy released. A petition has been started to protect pitbull cross Buddy, praised as the "hero" of the drowning tragedy that left a five-year-old boy dead and his nine-year-old brother hospitalised in a serious condition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Mar 2 Biawak Indon 4,605
News Snake SWALLOWED pet Chihuahua and was found wit... (Mar '14) Feb 26 Loud Squeaky Phart 46
News Man bitten by snake goes for a run, dies (Apr '13) Feb 25 Who Pharted 126
News I'm still alive, says Patrick Swayze from hospi... (Apr '09) Feb 24 Dirty Trolling 17
News Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09) Feb 23 Rabbeen Al Jihad 65
Why do white and Chinese guys have smaller d!ck... (Sep '13) Feb 21 slumdog indians 15
Any porn industries in Australia? (Nov '10) Feb 21 Xgirl 37
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,843 • Total comments across all topics: 279,346,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC