Grandfather joins fight to save 'hero' dog

THE grandfather of two boys whose mother allegedly tried to drown them in the Murray River is among thousands of people campaigning to have the dog who "saved" the eldest boy released. A petition has been started to protect pitbull cross Buddy, praised as the "hero" of the drowning tragedy that left a five-year-old boy dead and his nine-year-old brother hospitalised in a serious condition.

