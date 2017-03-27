Giant shark found in road after cyclo...

Giant shark found in road after cyclone hits Australia

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KSWO

Giant shark found in road after cyclone hits Australia - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo - This bull shark was discovered in the middle of a road in Queensland, Australia after a Category 4 tropical cyclone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) 33 min Coulter Geist 9
News DOJ trying to speed up deportation process for ... 7 hr tomin cali 1
News Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he fl... Mar 25 visitor 2
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar 24 Phil 1
News Every child to get a landfill Android tablet un... Mar 23 Leah McLaren 1
News Do breast-fed baby boys grow into better students? (Dec '10) Mar 18 Ann Jackson 19
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar 15 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,315 • Total comments across all topics: 279,942,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC