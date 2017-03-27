Floodwaters flow through submerged car in Australia
Flash flooding created by Tropical Cyclone Debbie is no joke, but this unique sight out of Queensland, Australia, left a few people laughing. It was a test of horsepower vs. water power as a partially-submerged car attempted to reverse from raging floodwaters.
