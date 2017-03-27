Flooding cuts off Debbie-ravaged towns

Flooding cuts off Debbie-ravaged towns

Flooding is stranding residents of north Queensland communities already battered by Cyclone Debbie, as forecasters warn the state's southeast to also brace for a drenching. Floodwaters have cut off the main roads in and out of the cyclone-ravaged towns of Airlie Beach, Bowen and Proserpine.

Chicago, IL

