Five arrested over China meth bust
Five men have been charged over allegedly attempting to traffic more than 100kg of the prohibited drug, also known as ice. Operation Valencia, a joint investigation between the AFP, NSW Police, Australian Border Control and the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission, stopped the drug shipment leaving Guangdong Province in China before it left for Australia.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he fl...
|Sat
|visitor
|2
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar 24
|Phil
|1
|Every child to get a landfill Android tablet un...
|Mar 23
|Leah McLaren
|1
|Do breast-fed baby boys grow into better students? (Dec '10)
|Mar 18
|Ann Jackson
|19
|Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ...
|Mar 11
|Solarman
|1
|Punchbowl students pressured to conform to Isla...
|Mar 9
|sameold
|4
