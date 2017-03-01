Ed Sheeran Secures Another Singles Ch...

Ed Sheeran Secures Another Singles Chart Title in Australia

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Billboard

Ed Sheeran enters an eighth successive week at No. 1 on Australia's singles chart with "Shape Of You" while homegrown roots act The Waifs enjoys a career-first albums chart leader with Ironbark .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Mar 2 Biawak Indon 4,605
News Snake SWALLOWED pet Chihuahua and was found wit... (Mar '14) Feb 26 Loud Squeaky Phart 46
News Man bitten by snake goes for a run, dies (Apr '13) Feb 25 Who Pharted 126
News I'm still alive, says Patrick Swayze from hospi... (Apr '09) Feb 24 Dirty Trolling 17
News Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09) Feb 23 Rabbeen Al Jihad 65
Why do white and Chinese guys have smaller d!ck... (Sep '13) Feb 21 slumdog indians 15
Any porn industries in Australia? (Nov '10) Feb 21 Xgirl 37
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,755 • Total comments across all topics: 279,357,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC