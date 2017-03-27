Cyclone Debbie barrels toward Queensland coast, Australia
Torrential rain and violent winds lashed residents along the coast of northeast Australia as Tropical Cyclone Debbie churned closer to shore Tuesday. The storm, which is scheduled to make landfall in the coming hours, has ripped trees from the ground and brought significant rainfall to the region.
