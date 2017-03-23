Cyclone Debbie: Australians batten do...

Cyclone Debbie: Australians batten down the hatches as monster tropical storm heads for coast

It is expected to reach a Category 4 storm - which means winds of up to 130mph - on Saturday and could be even reach Category 5 by the times it reaches land. Current projections suggest Cyclone Debbie will hit the city of Townsville, which has a population of about 180,000, on Sunday or Monday.

