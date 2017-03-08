CSIRO facing $30 million bill to clea...

CSIRO facing $30 million bill to clean up radioactive waste in South Australia

39 min ago Read more: ABC News

The CSIRO has confirmed it faces a 30 million dollar bill to clean up radioactive waste near Woomera in South Australia. The contaminated soil is contained in almost 10-thousand drums that have been left to deteriorate over decades.

