CSIRO facing $30 million bill to clean up radioactive waste in South Australia
The CSIRO has confirmed it faces a 30 million dollar bill to clean up radioactive waste near Woomera in South Australia. The contaminated soil is contained in almost 10-thousand drums that have been left to deteriorate over decades.
