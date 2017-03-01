COLUMN-Coking coal outlook becomes more bullish for cautious miners: Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, March 1 Bullish and cautious aren't usually words found in the same sentence, but it appears that coking coal miners are upbeat about the prospects for the steel-making fuel, though not to the extent of choking off price gains with increased supply. Witness the comment from Don Lindsay, chief executive of Canada's Teck Resources, North America's largest producer of coking coal and the second-biggest seaborne exporter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.