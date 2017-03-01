Chinese drug syndicate members charge...

Chinese drug syndicate members charged over record 300kg drug haul in Australia

11 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

An alleged Chinese drug syndicate operating in Sydney, Australia, has been dismantled and two men arrested after authorities raided 10 homes across the city's south-west this week and allegedly seized more than 300 kilograms of the precursor drug ephedrine. Police say the seized drugs, the biggest haul of its kind in Australian Border Force history, could be used to manufacture 240 kilograms of the drug ice, with an estimated street value of AU$240 million .

