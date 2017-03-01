Chinese drug syndicate members charged over record 300kg drug haul in Australia
An alleged Chinese drug syndicate operating in Sydney, Australia, has been dismantled and two men arrested after authorities raided 10 homes across the city's south-west this week and allegedly seized more than 300 kilograms of the precursor drug ephedrine. Police say the seized drugs, the biggest haul of its kind in Australian Border Force history, could be used to manufacture 240 kilograms of the drug ice, with an estimated street value of AU$240 million .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|Thu
|Biawak Indon
|4,605
|Snake SWALLOWED pet Chihuahua and was found wit... (Mar '14)
|Feb 26
|Loud Squeaky Phart
|46
|Man bitten by snake goes for a run, dies (Apr '13)
|Feb 25
|Who Pharted
|126
|I'm still alive, says Patrick Swayze from hospi... (Apr '09)
|Feb 24
|Dirty Trolling
|17
|Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09)
|Feb 23
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|65
|Why do white and Chinese guys have smaller d!ck... (Sep '13)
|Feb 21
|slumdog indians
|15
|Any porn industries in Australia? (Nov '10)
|Feb 21
|Xgirl
|37
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC