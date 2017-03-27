Chief nurse Catherine Stoddart is goi...

Chief nurse Catherine Stoddart is going back to her native Australia to take up a government role

21 hrs ago Read more: Oxford Mail

THE future of NHS nursing lies in the Commonwealth, according to the chief nurse of Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust as she embarks on her next chapter in 'the career of a lifetime'. At 8am on Thursday morning, Catherine Stoddart boarded a plane to make the 9,000-mile journey back to her native Australia.

Chicago, IL

