Ceremony honours women and girls sent to Australia

Pupils from Rathgar junior school wear bonnets on their heads for a photo project to remember thousands of women incarcerated at Grangegorman in the 1840s and 50s prior to their transportation to Van Diemen's Land. Photo: Damien Eagers Schoolgirls wearing bonnets stood in the rain at Grangegorman DIT college at the site where more than 3,000 women and girls were imprisoned in the 1800s before being sent to Van Diemen's Land, Tasmania.

