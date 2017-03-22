Captain Cook Memorial Jet longevity a...

Captain Cook Memorial Jet longevity a testament to original engineer

1 hr ago Read more: Canberra Times

Lake Burley Griffin's fountain is a sight to behold for most Canberrans but for John Randall the view is even more significant - it's a memory of his late father who built it. The fountain on the lake has come back to life after a major refurbishment caused an intermission in its iconic 47-year career.

Chicago, IL

