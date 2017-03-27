British cyclist Mike Hall killed in c...

British cyclist Mike Hall killed in car crash during Australian endurance race

Veteran British endurance cyclist Mike Hall has died after being struck by a car during the Indian Pacific Wheel race from Perth to Sydney, event officials said. Police from the Australian Capital Territory said a male cyclist died at the scene following the collision on the Monaro Highway near Williamsdale.

