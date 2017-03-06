British backpacker rescued after two-...

British backpacker rescued after two-month hostage ordeal in outback Australia

A British backpacker who was repeatedly raped, bashed and choked during a two-month hostage ordeal in outback Australia was saved after a routine traffic stop, police say. The 22-year-old woman had serious facial injuries and was extremely distressed when Queensland police pulled over a four-wheel drive on the Warrego Highway at Mitchell, a rural town about 500km north-west of Brisbane, about 5pm on Sunday.

