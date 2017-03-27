Brit backpacker may have to relive boyfriend's 2001 murder in Australia AGAIN
Joanne Lees, 38, fled Peter Falconio's killer by hiding in the scrub after the pair were attacked on a remote highway. If law chiefs order one Joanne who has already given evidence at one hearing may have to relive her ordeal from the witness box all over again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he fl...
|Mar 25
|visitor
|2
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar 24
|Phil
|1
|Every child to get a landfill Android tablet un...
|Mar 23
|Leah McLaren
|1
|Do breast-fed baby boys grow into better students? (Dec '10)
|Mar 18
|Ann Jackson
|19
|Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ...
|Mar 11
|Solarman
|1
|Punchbowl students pressured to conform to Isla...
|Mar 9
|sameold
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC