Boy's drowned body found as mother charged
The body of a five-year-old boy feared drowned has been found in the Murray River in New South Wales after his mother was charged with attempted murder of her other son and a court heard she "had to drown my babies". The youngest boy's body was found by police divers who scoured the rivers, near Moama in southern New South Wales, late this morning.
