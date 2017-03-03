Boy feared drowned in Murray River, b...

Boy feared drowned in Murray River, brother in hospital as mother arrested

1 hr ago

A nine-year-old boy is in hospital and police are continuing a search for his five-year-old brother who is feared drowned in the Murray River. Moama police were called to the river at 7.00pm yesterday to find the nine-year-old boy in the water with serious dog bite injuries before learning his brother was missing.

