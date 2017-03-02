Boy, 5, missing in the Murray, anothe...

Boy, 5, missing in the Murray, another child savaged by dog, woman arrested

A huge search is underway in the Murray at Echuca for a five-year-old boy who has been missing since Thursday night. Aonther boy, aged nine was hospitalised with serious dog bite injuries on Thursday night and a female relative of the boys has been arrested.

