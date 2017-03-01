Before "Lion," the story behind an un...

Before "Lion," the story behind an unlikely family reunion

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fredericksburg.com

In this May 10, 2012 file photo, Fatima Munshi collects water for domestic consumption from a community faucet outside her home in Khandwa, India. Living in Australia, Saroo Brierley, 30, was reunited with his biological mother, Munshi, in Feb. 2012, 25 years after an ill-fated train ride left him an orphan on the streets of Calcutta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) 14 hr Biawak Indon 4,605
News Snake SWALLOWED pet Chihuahua and was found wit... (Mar '14) Feb 26 Loud Squeaky Phart 46
News Man bitten by snake goes for a run, dies (Apr '13) Feb 25 Who Pharted 126
News I'm still alive, says Patrick Swayze from hospi... (Apr '09) Feb 24 Dirty Trolling 17
News Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09) Feb 23 Rabbeen Al Jihad 65
Why do white and Chinese guys have smaller d!ck... (Sep '13) Feb 21 slumdog indians 15
Any porn industries in Australia? (Nov '10) Feb 21 Xgirl 37
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,971 • Total comments across all topics: 279,275,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC