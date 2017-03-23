Australia's 'gas shortage' is a fiction
According to the Australian Energy Market Operator , electricity supply will be threatened as early as next year by "shortfalls in gas", or failing that, households may face cuts to their gas supply . This absurd state of affairs is misleading because there is no gas shortage.
