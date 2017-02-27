Australia's first rocket launcher pre...

Australia's first rocket launcher prepares for lift-off

If John Moody and his team get their way we'll be launching rockets from his space centre in Rockhampton, Queensland, some time next year. It might sound crazy, but this is a small business to watch.

Chicago, IL

