Australian woman inches from death in London terror attack
Dozens of armed police swoop on address 'where car used in London terror attacks was rented from' and 'take a number of people into custody' Australian woman inches from death in London attack: Terrorist ran over her FOOT as he mowed down 40 people before stabbing a police officer An Australian was ran over by the terrorist in London as he mowed down dozens of people on Westminster Bridge, it has been confirmed. The woman's foot was ran over during the attack in central London and is recovering in hospital, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop told the ABC .
