Australian woman inches from death in...

Australian woman inches from death in London terror attack

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Dozens of armed police swoop on address 'where car used in London terror attacks was rented from' and 'take a number of people into custody' Australian woman inches from death in London attack: Terrorist ran over her FOOT as he mowed down 40 people before stabbing a police officer An Australian was ran over by the terrorist in London as he mowed down dozens of people on Westminster Bridge, it has been confirmed. The woman's foot was ran over during the attack in central London and is recovering in hospital, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop told the ABC .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Every child to get a landfill Android tablet un... 5 hr Leah McLaren 1
News Do breast-fed baby boys grow into better students? (Dec '10) Mar 18 Ann Jackson 19
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar 15 Texxy 1
News NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ... Mar 11 Solarman 1
News Punchbowl students pressured to conform to Isla... Mar 9 sameold 4
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Mar 2 Biawak Indon 4,605
News Snake SWALLOWED pet Chihuahua and was found wit... (Mar '14) Feb 26 Loud Squeaky Phart 46
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,137 • Total comments across all topics: 279,757,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC