Australian residents begin evacuating ahead of cyclone

Thousands of people began evacuating low-lying areas of Australia's tropical northeast on Monday as a powerful cyclone bore down on the coast. Cyclone Debbie was expected to cross the Queensland state coast along a sparsely populated 100-kilometre stretch between the towns of Ayr and Bowen early Tuesday, Australian Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Michael Paech said.

Chicago, IL

