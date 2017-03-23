Australian prime minister won't choose between China and US
Australia does not have to choose between the United States and China, the Australian prime minister said Friday as he announced a new beef export deal with the Chinese. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang oversaw signing of bilateral agreements that will expand their two-year-old free trade pact.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFB-TV Baton Rouge.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he fl...
|8 hr
|visitor
|1
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|11 hr
|Phil
|1
|Every child to get a landfill Android tablet un...
|Thu
|Leah McLaren
|1
|Do breast-fed baby boys grow into better students? (Dec '10)
|Mar 18
|Ann Jackson
|19
|Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ...
|Mar 11
|Solarman
|1
|Punchbowl students pressured to conform to Isla...
|Mar 9
|sameold
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC