Australian police arrest man in toddler's 1970 disappearance

" Australian police have made an arrest in the mysterious disappearance of a toddler from a beach nearly 50 years ago, charging a man with the 3-year-old girl's slaying in a case that has baffled officials for decades. A 63-year-old man who was once considered a person of interest in the 1970 disappearance of Cheryl Grimmer was arrested on Wednesday, New South Wales police Detective Inspector Brad Ainsworth told reporters.

