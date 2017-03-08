Australian parties rally behind ban on foreign political donations
Major Australian political parties backed a ban on foreign donations on Friday, which will bring the country in line with western nations such as the United States, Britain and Canada, which ban or restrict such payments, if it becomes law. The issue has gained traction with a prominent Australian politician resigned after failing to declare a Chinese company had paid for travel and legal bills.
