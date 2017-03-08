Australian bookies offering odds on h...

Australian bookies offering odds on how much Adele will curse at her concert Friday night

20 hrs ago

Anyone who's gone to see Adele live knows she freely drops the "f"-bomb as part of her stage patter. Well, now fans have a chance to win money based on how much she curses during her show in Sydney, Australia Friday night.

