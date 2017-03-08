Australian bookies offering odds on how much Adele will curse at her concert Friday night
Anyone who's gone to see Adele live knows she freely drops the "f"-bomb as part of her stage patter. Well, now fans have a chance to win money based on how much she curses during her show in Sydney, Australia Friday night.
