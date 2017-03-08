Australian bikie boss Felix Lyle faci...

Australian bikie boss Felix Lyle facing deportation to New Zealand

One of Australia's most notorious crime figures, Kiwi-born bikie boss Felix Lyle, is fighting an order that he be deported to New Zealand. The former boss of the Hells Angels has been in New South Wales' Villawood detention centre, near Sydney, since February 8 after serving a four-year prison term for fraud, supplying a large commercial quantity of drugs and dealing with the proceeds of crime.

