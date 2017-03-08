Australia was colonized by a single group 50,000 years ago
Here you can see the likely migration patterns into Australia. Haplogroups based on mitochondrial DNA are indicated by letters and numbers in red.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ars Technica.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|Mar 2
|Biawak Indon
|4,605
|Snake SWALLOWED pet Chihuahua and was found wit... (Mar '14)
|Feb 26
|Loud Squeaky Phart
|46
|Man bitten by snake goes for a run, dies (Apr '13)
|Feb 25
|Who Pharted
|126
|I'm still alive, says Patrick Swayze from hospi... (Apr '09)
|Feb 24
|Dirty Trolling
|17
|Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09)
|Feb 23
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|65
|Why do white and Chinese guys have smaller d!ck... (Sep '13)
|Feb 21
|slumdog indians
|15
|Any porn industries in Australia? (Nov '10)
|Feb 21
|Xgirl
|37
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC