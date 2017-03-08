Australia: The bright side of Victori...

Australia: The bright side of Victoria's high country

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

It was summertime that drew us to Bright, Victoria - a shady town steeped in history - but it is touted as an "all-season" town. Autumn colours paint the town red, orange and gold but later it's an alpine winter-wonderland base for days out on nearby Mt Hotham or Falls Creek snow resorts.

Chicago, IL

