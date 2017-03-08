Australia sees second year of Barrier...

Australia sees second year of Barrier Reef bleaching

Australia's Great Barrier Reef is experiencing an unprecedented second straight year of mass coral bleaching, scientists said Friday, warning many species would struggle to fully recover. The 2,300-kilometre reef suffered its most severe bleaching on record last year due to warming sea temperatures during March and April.

