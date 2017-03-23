Australia: Queensland braces itself a...

Australia: Queensland braces itself as 'very destructive' Cyclone Debbie approaches

Local resident Barry Simmonds fills up sandbags in preparation for Cyclone Debbie in the northern Australian city of Townsville, March 26, 2017. Source: AAP/Dan Peled/via Reuters AUSTRALIA has ordered the evacuation of people from low-lying areas in coastal Queensland as the state prepares itself for the worst cyclone in years, with destructive winds and rain forecast.

