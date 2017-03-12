Australia, Malaysia hope MH370 will b...

Australia, Malaysia hope MH370 will be found one day

Read more: WTHI-TV Terre Haute

The Australian government minister in charge of the suspended seabed search for the Malaysia Airlines jet told victims' families and friends at an anniversary church service on Wednesday that he remained hopeful that Flight 370 would be found. "While to date we have been unsuccessful, we remain hopeful that at some stage in the future, there will be a breakthrough, the aircraft will be found, and we will be able to answer more of your questions," said Darren Chester, minister for infrastructure and transport.

Chicago, IL

