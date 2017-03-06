Australia faces gas shortage, more blackouts from 2019
The warning comes after a string of outages and electricity price spikes in Australia's eastern states over the past year that have highlighted the need for gas-fired generation to shore up power supplies. "We're going to see security of both systems, gas and electricity, become more challenging," Mike Cleary, chief operating officer of the Australian Energy Market Operator , told Reuters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|Mar 2
|Biawak Indon
|4,605
|Snake SWALLOWED pet Chihuahua and was found wit... (Mar '14)
|Feb 26
|Loud Squeaky Phart
|46
|Man bitten by snake goes for a run, dies (Apr '13)
|Feb 25
|Who Pharted
|126
|I'm still alive, says Patrick Swayze from hospi... (Apr '09)
|Feb 24
|Dirty Trolling
|17
|Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09)
|Feb 23
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|65
|Why do white and Chinese guys have smaller d!ck... (Sep '13)
|Feb 21
|slumdog indians
|15
|Any porn industries in Australia? (Nov '10)
|Feb 21
|Xgirl
|37
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC