Australia asset sales on ice after state election result

Voters in iron ore-rich Western Australia turned against the governing centre-right Liberal party on Saturday, in a state election result set to derail billions of dollars of privatizations including a port and major energy grid. The opposition state Labor party, which campaigned against the government's plans to sell a majority stake in the A$15 billion Western Power electricity grid along with privatization of the $1.5 billion Fremantle Port, won decisively and will govern without needing a coalition partner.

