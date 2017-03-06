Australia 2017: Isaiah Firebrace will...

Australia 2017: Isaiah Firebrace will fly the flag in Kyiv

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

SBS has announced Isaiah Firebrace as Australia's contestant at the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest, which will be held in Kyiv, Ukraine, and broadcast exclusively on SBS in May. Isaiah's new Eurovision song Don't Come Easy was also revealed tonight, performed by the artist on stage at an intimate event in Melbourne. Hailing from the small country town of Moama, 17 year old Isaiah first stepped into the spotlight last year when he was crowned winner of The X Factor Australia 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Mar 2 Biawak Indon 4,605
News Snake SWALLOWED pet Chihuahua and was found wit... (Mar '14) Feb 26 Loud Squeaky Phart 46
News Man bitten by snake goes for a run, dies (Apr '13) Feb 25 Who Pharted 126
News I'm still alive, says Patrick Swayze from hospi... (Apr '09) Feb 24 Dirty Trolling 17
News Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09) Feb 23 Rabbeen Al Jihad 65
Why do white and Chinese guys have smaller d!ck... (Sep '13) Feb 21 slumdog indians 15
Any porn industries in Australia? (Nov '10) Feb 21 Xgirl 37
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,095 • Total comments across all topics: 279,385,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC