Australia 2017: Isaiah Firebrace will fly the flag in Kyiv
SBS has announced Isaiah Firebrace as Australia's contestant at the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest, which will be held in Kyiv, Ukraine, and broadcast exclusively on SBS in May. Isaiah's new Eurovision song Don't Come Easy was also revealed tonight, performed by the artist on stage at an intimate event in Melbourne. Hailing from the small country town of Moama, 17 year old Isaiah first stepped into the spotlight last year when he was crowned winner of The X Factor Australia 2016.
