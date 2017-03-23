Another Indian racially assaulted in Australia
Li Max Joy, who is pursuing a nursing course and working as a part time taxi driver in Australia, alleged that five people including a girl hurled racial abuses like "you bloody black Indians" at him and assaulted him up at the McDonald's restaurant at North Hobart, Melbourne. In a suspected case of racial attack an Indian taxi driver from Kerala was attacked by group of teenagers in Hobart in Australia's Tasmania state.
