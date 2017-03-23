Another Indian racially assaulted in ...

Another Indian racially assaulted in Australia

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

Li Max Joy, who is pursuing a nursing course and working as a part time taxi driver in Australia, alleged that five people including a girl hurled racial abuses like "you bloody black Indians" at him and assaulted him up at the McDonald's restaurant at North Hobart, Melbourne. In a suspected case of racial attack an Indian taxi driver from Kerala was attacked by group of teenagers in Hobart in Australia's Tasmania state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he fl... Sat visitor 2
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar 24 Phil 1
News Every child to get a landfill Android tablet un... Mar 23 Leah McLaren 1
News Do breast-fed baby boys grow into better students? (Dec '10) Mar 18 Ann Jackson 19
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar 15 Texxy 1
News NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ... Mar 11 Solarman 1
News Punchbowl students pressured to conform to Isla... Mar 9 sameold 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,390 • Total comments across all topics: 279,848,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC