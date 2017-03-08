Angry' Australian summer weather smashes records

Australia endured a summer of record-breaking extremes, scientists said on Wednesday, with climate change tipped to increase the frequency and severity of such phenomena. Climate change - driven largely by the burning of coal, oil and gas - is cranking up the intensity of extreme weather events Intense heatwaves, bushfires and flooding plagued the December-February summer season with more than 200 records broken over 90 days, the independent Climate Council said in a report.

