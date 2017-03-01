Adele: I 'don't f***ing care' what people think of my Grammys dress
The 28-year-old singer - picked up an impressive five gongs at the glitzy award ceremony last month - has hit out at critics who compared her green Givenchy gown to that of the animated ogre Fiona from the 'Shrek' film franchise, saying she worked out "twice a day" to be able to fit into the elegant number. Speaking on stage at a concert in Perth, Australia, the 'Hello' hitmaker said: "Before the Grammys I had this dress right, I wore this green dress, everyone said I looked like Fiona from Shrek.
