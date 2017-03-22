Adele enjoys record-breaking tour of Australia
The 'Hello' hitmaker sold as many as 600,000 tickets during her record-breaking tour Down Under, which included the biggest single concert ever held on Australian soil in Sydney's ANZ stadium, where she performed in front of 100,000 people. Tour promoter Michael Coppel told the Daily Telegraph newspaper in Australia: "It's the highest-selling tour I've ever been involved with, which is quite remarkable after working with Pink and U2 and Fleetwood Mac and Roger Waters."
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do breast-fed baby boys grow into better students? (Dec '10)
|Mar 18
|Ann Jackson
|19
|Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ...
|Mar 11
|Solarman
|1
|Punchbowl students pressured to conform to Isla...
|Mar 9
|sameold
|4
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|Mar 2
|Biawak Indon
|4,605
|Snake SWALLOWED pet Chihuahua and was found wit... (Mar '14)
|Feb 26
|Loud Squeaky Phart
|46
|Man bitten by snake goes for a run, dies (Apr '13)
|Feb 25
|Who Pharted
|126
