Adele defends Justin Bieber
Speaking during her recent gig at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Australia, on Friday , Adele, 28, asked concertgoers if they planned to attend Justin's upcoming show at the same stadium next week, but her question was greeted by boos from her fans. However, she quickly rushed to defend the 23-year-old star, saying: "If you started out at 12, you'd be like that too, okay!" Justin has been a controversial figure since shooting to fame with his single 'Baby' in 2010 and has had a number of issues with the law, paparazzi and fans.
