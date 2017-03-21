Accused sex attacker on South Australian beach on trial
Suspected Salt Creek sex attacker 'searched for images of women being raped and had pornographic photos of gagged women on his computer' The man accused of attacking two female backpackers at a remote South Australian beach will not give evidence at his own trial. He is accused of tying up and sexually assaulting a Brazilian woman, then hitting a German woman over the head with a hammer on the rugged sand dunes at Salt Creek, east of Adelaide, in February 2016.
