With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path with Trump
Japan is charting its own course to deal with a radically different U.S. president, an approach that will be tested at the end of this week when Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meets Donald Trump in the White House and on the golf course in Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are white people ugly? White people are ugl... (Jun '12)
|2 hr
|Vivek Golikeri
|11
|White women worship black men (Apr '14)
|10 hr
|SexyBoi4BBC
|17
|Angry council to fight plans for juvenile jail ...
|17 hr
|The Foo
|2
|Over 900 days since last illegal boat arrived i...
|Mon
|BuildTheWall
|1
|No politician can 'bring back coal'
|Mon
|Solarman
|5
|7% Australian Catholic priests 'involved in chi...
|Feb 6
|Sir Jeremy
|3
|US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra...
|Feb 6
|o see the light
|63
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC