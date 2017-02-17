Wine expert accused of $320,000 vino heist
Wine expert Lak Quach has been accused of stealing up to NZ$320,000 worth of wine while working as a specialist buyer. Australian wine expert Lak Quach was renowned in the hospitality industry for his "exceptional palate" and vast knowledge, having quaffed some of the world's rarest vintages, including a 1945 Cos d'Estournel and an 1893 Chateau Guiraud.
