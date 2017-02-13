'Who stabbed you?' police ask man. 'My f... brother' he replies. Then dies
Shane Brown has admitted killing his brother in their parents' home last year, telling police his dead sibling 'had to be stopped'. One of Wayne Brown's final acts as he lay dying on the floor of his parents' house was to tell police that his brother had stabbed him.
